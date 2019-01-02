Popular Topics
Go

Hundreds camp out for glimpse of CT's minstrel parade

The event, also known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar, takes place annually on the second day of each New Year.

A member of the District 6 Hanover minstrel troupe waits outside a house before going to march in the city centre during the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Cape Town Minstrels Carnival on 2 January 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival will bring the Mother City to life on Wednesday.

The event, also known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar, takes place annually on the second day of each New Year.

Hundreds of people have been camping to ensure they have front row seats for the parade.

Nadia Black and her family have been camping out along Darling Street for the past two days.

“We slept here for two nights because we want to see the best picture, we want to see everything.”

The festival is clearly a favourite among many who don’t seem at all fazed by the gusting winds on Wednesday.

Many spectators say this is the highlight of every start to their year. The minstrel troupes will bring their own flair to Cape Town’s holiday atmosphere, giving locals and visitors a taste of one of the Cape’s many cultures.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Comments

