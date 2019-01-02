Hundreds camp out for glimpse of CT's minstrel parade
The event, also known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar, takes place annually on the second day of each New Year.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival will bring the Mother City to life on Wednesday.
The event, also known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar, takes place annually on the second day of each New Year.
Hundreds of people have been camping to ensure they have front row seats for the parade.
#CTMinstrels Many of these locals say they don’t mind sitting in the wind as they wait for the minstrels to start parading. SF pic.twitter.com/fLqwaDaZ2w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
Nadia Black and her family have been camping out along Darling Street for the past two days.
“We slept here for two nights because we want to see the best picture, we want to see everything.”
#CTMinstrels Yaseen Hoffman from Bonteheuwel and his family say they have a good view. They’ve been camping out in CT for several days ahead of the 2de Nuwe Jaar parade. SF pic.twitter.com/qNLJmfFWR2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
The festival is clearly a favourite among many who don’t seem at all fazed by the gusting winds on Wednesday.
Many spectators say this is the highlight of every start to their year. The minstrel troupes will bring their own flair to Cape Town’s holiday atmosphere, giving locals and visitors a taste of one of the Cape’s many cultures.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: 'Solve the land problem, you solve SA's problems'
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
Daniel van Heerden shooting: Security guard to appear in court
-
DWS: 'Heavy rain has helped clear pollution from Gauteng water system'
-
Joburg EMS on high alert for rain-related emergencies
-
2 dead, 3 injured in car accident in Emalahleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.