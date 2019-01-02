Hundreds camp out for glimpse of CT's minstrel parade

The event, also known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar, takes place annually on the second day of each New Year.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival will bring the Mother City to life on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people have been camping to ensure they have front row seats for the parade.

#CTMinstrels Many of these locals say they don’t mind sitting in the wind as they wait for the minstrels to start parading. SF pic.twitter.com/fLqwaDaZ2w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019

Nadia Black and her family have been camping out along Darling Street for the past two days.

“We slept here for two nights because we want to see the best picture, we want to see everything.”

#CTMinstrels Yaseen Hoffman from Bonteheuwel and his family say they have a good view. They’ve been camping out in CT for several days ahead of the 2de Nuwe Jaar parade. SF pic.twitter.com/qNLJmfFWR2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019

The festival is clearly a favourite among many who don’t seem at all fazed by the gusting winds on Wednesday.

Many spectators say this is the highlight of every start to their year. The minstrel troupes will bring their own flair to Cape Town’s holiday atmosphere, giving locals and visitors a taste of one of the Cape’s many cultures.

