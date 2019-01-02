Home Affairs Dept urges parents to register newborns as soon as possible

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Fatima Chohan says that her department has widely communicated the need for parents to register newborn babies within 30 days of birth.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Fatima Chohan has urged expecting parents to be prepared for the birth of their babies by also considering what must happen afterward.

Chohan visited Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday along with Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

They handed out birth certificates to moms of newborn babies and visited premature babies.

At least 33 babies were born in the Western Cape on New Year's Day.

From shouts of pain to happier moments.

"I'm excited, because it's my first girl," said one new mom.

Home affairs deputy minister Fatima Chohan & WC Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo are at Tygerberg Hospital today to hand over birth certificates to moms of #NewYearBabies. MM pic.twitter.com/e78WpGwNwJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2019

Two lucky moms who gave birth yesterday at Tygerberg Hospital could breathe a sigh of relief that their babies' birth certificates had been sorted out for them.

Chohan says although there are Home Affairs offices in most health facilities, many parents are still not going through the process and often leave it until later in the child's life.

She has urged parents to be prepared not only for the birth of a child but for registering the baby after birth.

"Have a little emergency bag, where you've got your essential documents and just make sure that that is in a state of readiness."