Fuel price drop a welcome relief for motorists

The is the second consecutive decrease since fuel reached a record high in October.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists are starting the new year on a positive note thanks to the fuel price drop on 2 January.

The is the second consecutive decrease since fuel reached a record high in October.

Unleaded petrol 93 has gone down from R16.85 to R13.79 since then.

The price of fuel hasn't been this low since November 2017.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard says this is largely due to lower crude oil prices and the weaker rand.

“Petrol is down by R1.22, that’s for Unleaded 93 and R1.23 for 95 Unleaded. The price for diesel is R1.53 (for 0.05% sulphur) and R1.55 for 0.005% Sulphur.”

Illuminating paraffin is also down by R1.23.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)