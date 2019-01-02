Fuel price drop a welcome relief for motorists
The is the second consecutive decrease since fuel reached a record high in October.
CAPE TOWN - Motorists are starting the new year on a positive note thanks to the fuel price drop on 2 January.
The is the second consecutive decrease since fuel reached a record high in October.
Unleaded petrol 93 has gone down from R16.85 to R13.79 since then.
The price of fuel hasn't been this low since November 2017.
The Automobile Association's Layton Beard says this is largely due to lower crude oil prices and the weaker rand.
“Petrol is down by R1.22, that’s for Unleaded 93 and R1.23 for 95 Unleaded. The price for diesel is R1.53 (for 0.05% sulphur) and R1.55 for 0.005% Sulphur.”
Illuminating paraffin is also down by R1.23.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.