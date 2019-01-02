Former Mozambique minister Manuel Chang awaits possible extradition to US

This comes after he appeared in court in Kempton Park on Tuesday, following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday en route to Dubai.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang, who has been detained in South Africa, is now awaiting possible extradition to the United States.

Chang is wanted by the US for his involvement in financial crimes involving up to $2 billion.

The 63-year-old will remain in custody until his next court appearance next Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says while he cannot give details of the case, the former finance chief was red-flagged by Interpol, which led to his arrest when he entered the country.

“But the details of why they flagged him, I am not at liberty to tell you. Only the US authorities can tell you. All I can tell is that we acted on the red notice… and yes he is still in custody pending the extradition proceedings.”

Chang was finance minister between 2005 and 2015 and according to Mozambican media.

He is accused of signing secret loans that plunged Mozambique into financial crisis.

Naidoo says Chang will face a hearing and will be extradited to the US if their application is successful.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)