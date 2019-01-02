Fire destroys 10 cars at Goodwood car dealership

It’s unclear how the blaze broke out in Goodwood, although its suspected it may have been due to be an electrical short circuit.

CAPE TOWN - Ten cars and one wooden structure were destroyed in a fire at a car dealership in Goodwood on Wednesday morning.

This comes mere days after another fire in the Cederberg town of Wupperthal ripped through several houses leaving scores of people displaced.

It’s unclear how the blaze broke out in Goodwood, although its suspected it may have been due to be an electrical short circuit.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne said: “The City’s Fire and Rescue Services' responded to a fire in Goodwood where ten cars were destroyed in the fire as well as a wooden structure.”