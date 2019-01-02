eThekwini Municipality strikes record deal with Zuma
Thembinkosi Ngcobo, the municipality’s head of Parks and Recreation says the project is about preserving the history.
JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department has confirmed that it’s struck a recording deal with former President Jacob Zuma, saying it will be pushing ahead with the agreement despite the backlash.
Zuma is set to record his favourite struggle songs in the project after he agreed. A delegation was sent to his Nkandla homestead at the weekend to request his participation.
Thembinkosi Ngcobo, the municipality’s head of Parks and Recreation says the project is about preserving the history and the important role liberation songs played in the struggle.
Ngcobo says Zuma is a suitable talent for the deal: “We realised that he’s in the habit of singing and when he sings, you can see that he’s able to capture the mood and the spirit because he’s not only a good singer, he was also part of those struggles of our people at the time.”
At the same time, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini says this record deal is a blatant attempt to use the people’s money to finance the former president’s lifestyle.
“If you think of poor or upcoming artists who want to enter the industry, that’s where we can back the Parks and Recreation Department to support young, upcoming artists who want to penetrate the industry, not someone who has been a president,” says DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango.
Additional reporting by Michael Pedro.
