DWS: 'Heavy rain has helped clear pollution from Gauteng water system'

The Department of Water and Sanitation says that despite the recent damage caused by flooding, the rain has helped in clearing some of the pollution in the water system in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says that despite the recent damage caused by flooding, the rain has helped in clearing some of the pollution in the water system in Gauteng.

Heavy rains are expected throughout the week with emergency services saying that they will monitor the areas most prone to flooding.

Sebokeng in the Emfuleni district has felt the effects of the floods the most, with 70 homes damaged on Tuesday.

The department's Sputnik Ratau says that flooding does bring some benefits.

"The other side of it is that these floods at this time of year normally assist us as well, neutralising whatever pollution there might be in the water."

Ratau has urged the public to be cautious.

"Let's rather all of us wait for the waters to recede before we continue with our normal lives. Our responses to the advice of the national disaster management as well as the local municipality would be very helpful in ensuring that there is no further loss of life or property."

WATCH: Heavy rains cause flooding in Sebokeng