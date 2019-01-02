DRC cuts internet for second day ahead of election poll counts

Authorities say internet and SMS services won’t be restored until provisional results are published on 6 January.

PRETORIA - Social media has been blacked out for a second successive day as electoral official count votes cast in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s elections last Sunday.

Presidential advisor Barnabe Karubi says fictitious election results circulating on social media could lead the DRC straight into chaos.

That’s why the internet and SMS will be cut until Sunday.

The signal of a popular news source, Radio France International (RFI), has been cut in the DRC.

Accreditation of the RFI chief correspondent has been withdrawn because of the service broadcast unofficial results.

These show opposition candidates Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisikedi comfortably ahead of the ruling coalition’s Emmanuel Shadary.

