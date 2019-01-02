Dirco: 'Anyone involved in Mozambique terror activities will be investigated'
This comes after South African businessman Andre Mayer Hanekom was arrested, allegedly for being involved with a jihadist group in Mozambique.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says that anyone involved in terror activities in Mozambique will be thoroughly investigated.
Andre Mayer Hanekom was arrested, allegedly for being involved with a jihadist group in Mozambique.
He is facing charges of murder, crimes against the state and inciting civil disobedience.
Machetes, arrows and gunpowder were found at Hanekom's home in Palma.
Spokesperson Ndivuwo Mabaya said: “Any other person who has been working with Mr Hanekom must also be investigated. South Africans must be ambassadors of key developments and infrastructure developments across the continent, not people who are responsible for destabilising government and leading to the deaths of so many people.”
(Edited Mihlali Ntsabo)
