Deputy Reserve Bank governor resigns

Francois Groepe tendered his resignation last month to pursue outside opportunities.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has announced the resignation of its deputy governor Francois Groepe. This is effective from 31 January.

Groepe tendered his resignation last month to pursue outside opportunities.

The Reserve Bank has thanked him for his 14 years of service.

Seven of these years were served as a non-executive director and seven as an executive.

A process to replace him is now underway.