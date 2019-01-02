Demi Lovato pledges to ‘never take life for granted’

The 26-year-old pop star - who suffered a drug overdose in July - posted a philosophical message on Instagram as she looked forward to 2019.

LONDON - Pop star Demi Lovato has pledged she will “never take another day in life for granted”.

She wrote: “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”

Lovato also thanked her fans for supporting her through her recent troubles.

She said: “Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless.”

Prior to Christmas, Lovato revealed she felt “sober and grateful to be alive” after her overdose.

The singer - who spent time in rehab after she was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home - reassured fans she was fine but also asked for some space.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today... but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal...

“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumours out there, but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys, so f**king much thank you (sic).”