Daniel van Heerden shooting: Security guard to appear in court

Daniel van Heerden, the father of former IBO welterweight champion Chris van Heerden, was shot by the security guard in an altercation in Meyerton last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of a security guard who allegedly shot Daniel van Heerden will be heard in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The guard made a brief appearance in court on Monday before the case was postponed to allow him to apply for bail.

In a video shared on social media, Van Heerden and the guard are seen arguing on the side of the road.

The two exchanged words and Van Heerden took the keys to the security guard's vehicle.

The suspect is seen holding a firearm and follows Van Heerden to another vehicle before opening fire.

Police say it is still unclear what happened leading up to the incident.

The guard was arrested by the De Deur police and has been in custody since.

A petition has been created against the granting of bail.

WARNING: The video below contains scenes that may upset sensitive readers