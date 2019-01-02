Msimanga: 'DA ready to contest elections'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its election campaign on Wednesday with Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga saying the party is ready to hit the ground running.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its election campaign on Wednesday with Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga saying the party is ready to hit the ground running.
Msimanga says the DA has a plan to make South Africa a better country with a growing economy that creates sufficient jobs.
He was speaking on Tuesday on the sidelines of a visit to Mamelodi Hospital.
The DA's Msimanga says that despite challenges that the party has faced, it's ready to successfully contest the elections.
He says those challenges show that the party is growing.
“With every growing party comes its challenges, but the beautiful thing is that we acknowledged where we had seen some mishaps happening. We have been able to quickly correct those, and tomorrow morning [Wednesday] we are launching our full-on campaign.”
The DA lost the Nelson Mandela Bay metro last year after a failed coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters.
It also parted ways with the former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.
The party is currently campaigning to get rid of Tshwane Municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola who has been at war with Msimanga.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
Zondo commission set to resume in January
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
-
City of CT to lay formal complaint against PPA over Clifton beach incident
-
Parliament rushes to complete outstanding work before term ends
-
In official New Year message, Ramaphosa urges youth to register to vote
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.