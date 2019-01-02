Msimanga: 'DA ready to contest elections'

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its election campaign on Wednesday with Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga saying the party is ready to hit the ground running.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its election campaign on Wednesday with Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga saying the party is ready to hit the ground running.

Msimanga says the DA has a plan to make South Africa a better country with a growing economy that creates sufficient jobs.

He was speaking on Tuesday on the sidelines of a visit to Mamelodi Hospital.

The DA's Msimanga says that despite challenges that the party has faced, it's ready to successfully contest the elections.

He says those challenges show that the party is growing.

“With every growing party comes its challenges, but the beautiful thing is that we acknowledged where we had seen some mishaps happening. We have been able to quickly correct those, and tomorrow morning [Wednesday] we are launching our full-on campaign.”

The DA lost the Nelson Mandela Bay metro last year after a failed coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

It also parted ways with the former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

The party is currently campaigning to get rid of Tshwane Municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola who has been at war with Msimanga.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)