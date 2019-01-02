Popular Topics
DA slams reports on eThekwini Municipality funding Zuma’s album

The DA says this record deal is a blatant attempt to use the people’s money to finance the former president’s lifestyle.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has slammed media reports that the City’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit will be funding the recording of former President Jacob Zuma’s favourite struggle songs.

Recent reports state that head of the unit Thembinkosi Ngcobo and councillor Thembo Ntuli met with Zuma.

According to Ngcobo, the record deal will boost economic development by promoting cultural activities.

The DA says this record deal is a blatant attempt to use the people’s money to finance the former president’s lifestyle.

“If you think of poor or upcoming artists who want to enter the industry, that’s where we can back the Parks and Recreation Department to support young, upcoming artists who want to penetrate the industry, not someone who has been a president,” says DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

