DA slams reports on eThekwini Municipality funding Zuma’s album

The DA says this record deal is a blatant attempt to use the people’s money to finance the former president’s lifestyle.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has slammed media reports that the City’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit will be funding the recording of former President Jacob Zuma’s favourite struggle songs.

Recent reports state that head of the unit Thembinkosi Ngcobo and councillor Thembo Ntuli met with Zuma.

According to Ngcobo, the record deal will boost economic development by promoting cultural activities.

“If you think of poor or upcoming artists who want to enter the industry, that’s where we can back the Parks and Recreation Department to support young, upcoming artists who want to penetrate the industry, not someone who has been a president,” says DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)