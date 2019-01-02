CT man killed in gang-related shooting

SAPS destroy 10,000 litres of confiscated alcohol
The incident happened on Tuesday night
CAPE TOWN - A man has been killed in a gang-related shooting in Uitsig in Cape Town.
The incident happened on Tuesday night.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says no arrests have been made.
“A murder case was registered for further investigation and our detectives are following up on all leads. Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
