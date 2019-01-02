CT girl (3) in serious condition after being hit by taxi

It’s understood paramedics arrived on scene to find the child lying in the road, while the taxi was found parked a short distance away.

CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old girl has sustained serious injuries after she was knocked over by a minibus taxi in Sea Point, Cape Town.

The accident occurred along Beach Road on Tuesday night.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics assessed the girl and found that she had sustained numerous injuries, and was in a serious condition.

“The girl was treated for her injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before she was transported to Red Cross Hospital for urgent treatment. Fortunately, no-one from the minibus sustained any injuries.”