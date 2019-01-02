Countdown begins for release of IEB matric results

Results will be available from midnight on Wednesday night, while the Department of Basic Education results will be released at midnight on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Matriculants from the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) schools have just hours until they find out their matric results.

Results will be available from midnight on Wednesday night, while the Department of Basic Education (DBE) results will be released at midnight on Thursday.

The period before results are released is normally a nervous and exciting one for students as they prepare for their university careers.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer says they’re expecting a good pass rate.

“This is an anxious time for learners who are waiting for their results, which will be released at midnight. We, at IEB, are expecting a good set of results, as is the norm, somewhere between 98 and 99%. Congratulations to all those who worked well all year.”

This student from Kingston College shares her feelings: “I am nervous. I know that leading up to my finals I worked very hard and put in the effort, and now all I can do is wait.”

In December 2018, Umalusi revealed there was a marked improvement in the overall quality of the question papers.

However, it said some subject results had to be adjusted because the papers were either too easy or too difficult.

The results of 16 subjects were adjusted for IEB.

The results of 28 subjects were adjusted from DBE, and eight were adjusted from the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).

The council added that despite these adjustments, the system continues to show significant improvement.

