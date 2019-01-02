City CT sets aside R71m to recruit new metro officers

DA slams reports on eThekwini Municipality funding Zuma’s album
The City's JP Smith says Mayor Dan Plato has committed to very substantial funding for metro police officials.
CAPE TOWN - More metro police officers will soon hit Cape Town's streets.
The City of Cape Town says additional funding of R71 million has been made available to recruit officials.
The City's JP Smith said: "Our new mayor has committed to very substantial funding for metro police. We are getting about R300 million extra over the next three years and that means we are going to be able to triple the number of metro police in size.
"Those figures aren’t final, we have a definitive commitment from the mayor of R71 million so long for next year."
