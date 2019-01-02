Chelsea kickstart transfer window
The Premier League club signed Christian Pulisic on a five-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of $74m from Borussia Dortmund.
PARIS - Chelsea made an early splash in the January transfer window on Wednesday by making Christian Pulisic the most expensive USA footballer as clubs across Europe geared up for business.
The Premier League club signed Pulisic - regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football - on a five-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of £58 million ($74m) from German Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund a day after the winter window opened.
The sum smashed the previous highest transfer for an American, the reported 20m euros German club Wolfsburg stumped up for John Brooks in 2017.
“It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world-class players,” said Pulisic in a statement published on the Chelsea website.
Dortmund will keep the 20-year-old right winger on loan until the end of the season as part of what they described an “extraordinarily lucrative offer from Chelsea” as they look to win their first league title since 2012.
Pulisic made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund aged just 17 after rapidly progressing through the team’s academy and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe. In November he became the youngest player to captain the United States’ senior side, aged 20 years and 63 days.
In France, Ligue 1 club Montpellier signed promising Uruguay international defender Mathias Suarez, choosing to reveal neither details of the transfer fee nor the player’s contract.
The 22-year-old arrives in France from Defensor Sporting, a club based in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo where he played more than 100 matches since making his debut as a teenager in 2013.
“It was a dream of mine to come and play in Europe and today I have made this dream a reality by signing for Montpellier,” the player said on the club’s website.
Suarez made his debut for the national team in a 1-0 loss against Brazil in November, before playing the full 90 minutes days later in another single-goal defeat against France.
In Spain, Villarreal released former Chile international Manuel Iturra after the 34-year-old defensive midfielder, who played 33 times for his country, started just one match for the La Liga strugglers this season after signing from Malaga in the summer.
Popular in Sport
-
Federer emerges victorious in historic clash with Serena
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
'Disrespectful, silly' Kohli blasted at home and abroad
-
Over 60 wounded in Algeria football clashes
-
Kevin Anderson downs Djere to reach Maharashtra Open quarters
-
Spurs and Arsenal bounce back with New Year wins
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.