Beyoncé wishes fans a ‘beautiful 2019’

LONDON - Beyoncé has marked the New Year by wishing her fans a “beautiful 2019” and looking back on her highlights of the past year with a video montage.

The Crazy in Love singer shared a montage of clips from 2018, including one of her celebrating New Year’s Eve with husband Jay-Z, moments from their joint On The Run Tour II and their six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy famously shushing her parents at the Grammy Awards.

A trailer for 2019’s Lion King remake, which sees Beyoncé voice Nala, and a clip of her and Blue singing also made the cut.

Alongside the video, which was soundtracked to Aud Lang Syne, the 37-year-old superstar wrote: “Wishing you a beautiful 2019.”

The touching recap of 2018 comes after it was revealed the couple are raising their family on a plant-based diet.

The power couple penned an excerpt in the tome The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, by Beyoncé’s trainer Marco Borges, which revealed their relationship with food.

They wrote: “Having children has changed our lives more than anything else. We used to think of health as a diet - some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Destiny’s Child star - who also has 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with the 49-year-old rapper - previously reminisced on her biggest accomplishments of 2018 in a heartfelt letter to her fans back in September.

In a post on her website titled Your B***h at 36 - which was posted in honour of her 37th birthday on 4 September - she wrote: “At 36, I became a mother of three. I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.

“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world and loving it.”