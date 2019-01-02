Beyoncé wishes fans a ‘beautiful 2019’
The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer shared a montage of clips from 2018, including one of her celebrating New Year’s Eve with husband Jay-Z.
LONDON - Beyoncé has marked the New Year by wishing her fans a “beautiful 2019” and looking back on her highlights of the past year with a video montage.
The Crazy in Love singer shared a montage of clips from 2018, including one of her celebrating New Year’s Eve with husband Jay-Z, moments from their joint On The Run Tour II and their six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy famously shushing her parents at the Grammy Awards.
A trailer for 2019’s Lion King remake, which sees Beyoncé voice Nala, and a clip of her and Blue singing also made the cut.
Alongside the video, which was soundtracked to Aud Lang Syne, the 37-year-old superstar wrote: “Wishing you a beautiful 2019.”
The touching recap of 2018 comes after it was revealed the couple are raising their family on a plant-based diet.
The power couple penned an excerpt in the tome The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, by Beyoncé’s trainer Marco Borges, which revealed their relationship with food.
They wrote: “Having children has changed our lives more than anything else. We used to think of health as a diet - some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”
Meanwhile, the Destiny’s Child star - who also has 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with the 49-year-old rapper - previously reminisced on her biggest accomplishments of 2018 in a heartfelt letter to her fans back in September.
In a post on her website titled Your B***h at 36 - which was posted in honour of her 37th birthday on 4 September - she wrote: “At 36, I became a mother of three. I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.
“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world and loving it.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 1 January 2019
-
Mel B: 'I'm not scared to start over after costly divorce'
-
[WATCH] Annual minstrel parade draws the crowds in Cape Town
-
[GALLERY] The bright colours and characters of Tweede Nuwe Jaar
-
Woody Allen accused of eight-year affair with teen model
-
Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.