ANC: 'Reverend Mehana won’t officiate January 8th celebrations'

Reverend Mehana has come under fire with his sexist views being condemned by the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and the South African Council of Churches.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it's chaplain general Reverend Vukile Mehana will not officiate the January 8th celebrations planned for next week in Durban.

This comes after an audio recording making the rounds on social media revealed a conversation between Mehana and Raymond Sibanga expressing sexist comments about women in the ministry.

The men are heard blasting women priests, suggesting that their gender makes them incapable of performing the role.

Mehana has since come under fire with the views being condemned by the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and the South African Council of Churches.

ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says in a statement the party will look into the matter.

“The ANC has noted with disappointment the utterances attributed to Rev. Vukile Mehana, Chaplain General of the ANC. The leadership of the ANC has spoken to both the presiding bishop of the Methodist Church of South Africa, Bishop Zipho Siwa and Rev. Mehana.

“The Methodist Church appealed for space to deal with this matter internally. However, Bishop Siwa has agreed that Rev. Mehana will not officiate at the January 8th celebrations planned for next week in Durban.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)