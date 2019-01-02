Popular Topics
ANC NW postpones list conference once again

The conference was supposed to have taken place in December in Potchefstroom last year but was shelved after violence erupted and disputes lodged by disgruntled branches.

ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) North West provincial list conference, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed yet again.

The conference was supposed to have taken place in December in Potchefstroom last year but was shelved after violence erupted due to disputes lodged by branches who cried foul over processes that were allegedly not followed and lists that were rigged.

The disgruntled members also accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule of usurping the provincial task team’s right to organise the conference.

They claim Magashule used this as a tactic to give a faction aligned to former chairperson Supra Mahumapelo an advantage.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

