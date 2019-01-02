2 OR Tambo Airport security officers accused of accepting bribe suspended
The 10-second video shows one of the officers taking what seemed to be cash stacked inside a passport.
JOHANNESBURG - Two security officers at OR Tambo International Airport who were caught on camera taking what seemed to be a bribe have been suspended.
The security company they work for, Securitas, has now issued a statement.
The security company says the two female officers responsible for facilitating passport control will undergo a disciplinary inquiry.
The officers are seen in a video inspecting passports when one of them seems to take cash stacked inside a passport.
Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele says there must be an investigation.
“At the ports of entry, we work with intelligence services, we work with the police to also deal with such instances. If it is true, but I hope it’s not true, it will have to be investigated and dealt with.”
Securitas says it's conducting an internal investigation.
A hearing will be held on Thursday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
