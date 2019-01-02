2 Mpumalanga traffic officers to appear in court on corruption charges

It is understood that the pair solicited a R200 bribe from a taxi driver last month in exchange for not giving him a fine.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Mpumalanga traffic officers are expected to appear before the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday over corruption charges.

It is understood that the pair solicited a R200 bribe from a taxi driver last month in exchange for not giving him a fine.

The officials were arrested after the driver reported the matter to the police.

The money was returned to the taxi driver after the officers were arrested.

Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said: "They were in custody; we will hear today what stance will be taken by the court. Police officers work under oath and they must uphold that oath without committing any acts of corruption or bribery.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)