2 Mpumalanga traffic officers to appear in court on corruption charges
It is understood that the pair solicited a R200 bribe from a taxi driver last month in exchange for not giving him a fine.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Mpumalanga traffic officers are expected to appear before the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday over corruption charges.
It is understood that the pair solicited a R200 bribe from a taxi driver last month in exchange for not giving him a fine.
The officials were arrested after the driver reported the matter to the police.
The money was returned to the taxi driver after the officers were arrested.
Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said: "They were in custody; we will hear today what stance will be taken by the court. Police officers work under oath and they must uphold that oath without committing any acts of corruption or bribery.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
2 OR Tambo Airport security officers accused of accepting bribe suspended
-
Daniel van Heerden shooting: Security guard to appear in court
-
DWS: 'Heavy rain has helped clear pollution from Gauteng water system'
-
Man (30) drowns at Blouberg Beach
-
Dirco: 'Anyone involved in Mozambique terror activities will be investigated'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.