2 dead, 3 injured in car accident in Emalahleni
It is understood that the vehicle they were in overturned when the driver lost control on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died in an accident on the N12 in Emalahleni near the Kendal-Kusile off-ramp.
Three people were seriously injured and have been taken to hospital.
Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “The driver of the bakkie that was travelling towards Kendall and Kusile turn-off lost control of it and crashed into a bridge before overturning. Two people were killed instantly while three more people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in Emalahleni.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
