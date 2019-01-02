2 dead, 3 injured in car accident in Emalahleni

It is understood that the vehicle they were in overturned when the driver lost control on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died in an accident on the N12 in Emalahleni near the Kendal-Kusile off-ramp.

Three people were seriously injured and have been taken to hospital.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “The driver of the bakkie that was travelling towards Kendall and Kusile turn-off lost control of it and crashed into a bridge before overturning. Two people were killed instantly while three more people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in Emalahleni.”

