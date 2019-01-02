Popular Topics
2 dead, 3 injured in car accident in Emalahleni

It is understood that the vehicle they were in overturned when the driver lost control on Wednesday morning.

Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died in an accident on the N12 in Emalahleni near the Kendal-Kusile off-ramp.

It is understood that the vehicle they were in overturned when the driver lost control on Wednesday morning.

Three people were seriously injured and have been taken to hospital.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “The driver of the bakkie that was travelling towards Kendall and Kusile turn-off lost control of it and crashed into a bridge before overturning. Two people were killed instantly while three more people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in Emalahleni.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

