Wits first in January transfer window with Petersen & Nxumalo signings
The Ajax Cape Town duo of Brandon Petersen and striker Prince Nxumalo will only be able to join Wits on 1 July.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership log leaders Bidvest Wits were first out of the blocks in the January transfer window with the announcement of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and striker Prince Nxumalo on pre-contracts.
The Ajax Cape Town duo will only be able to join Wits on 1 July.
Petersen and Nxumalo have been regular features for the national first division this season and the Cape Town side were reluctant to let go of the duo during the January transfer window but will make their way to the Clever Boys at the end of the season.
With the acquisition of goalkeeper Petersen, it casts doubt on first choice goal minder Darren Keet whose contract expires in six months time.
Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen & striker Prince Nxumalo will join the Clever Boys at the start of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season. #BidvestWits pic.twitter.com/uvLF6a9b0r— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) January 1, 2019
