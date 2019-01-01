Western powers urge DR Congo to restore Internet
Internet access was cut on Monday afternoon for an indefinite period on the orders of the government, according to internet operator Global.
KINSHASA - Leading western powers on Tuesday called on the Democratic Republic of Congo to restore internet access, which operators say was cut on government orders a day earlier following presidential elections.
They also backed a request by the main Congolese election monitoring organisations to have access to the centres where the votes are being counted since Sunday's polling day.
The joint statement was issued by the European Union, the United States, Canadian and Swiss heads of mission in Kinshasa.
"We request that the government refrains from blocking means of communication, in particular access to the internet and the media," said the statement.
Internet access was cut on Monday afternoon for an indefinite period on the orders of the government, internet operator Global told AFP Monday.
The authorities had also cut mobile phone texting, said mobile phone service Vodacom.
And Radio France Internationale said its broadcasts had been jammed from Monday evening. The station has carried extensive coverage of the presidential election in this francophone country.
The count is underway after Sunday's vote to determine who succeeds Joseph Kabila as president after his 18 years in power, with the results expected next Sunday.
But the country's two main election monitors - the National Episcopal Electoral Conference of Congo (CENCO) and SYMOCEL, an alliance of citizens' observer missions - are still trying to get access to the count.
The joint statement by the western missions supporting their request for access was also backed by some individual EU member states - Belgium, Britain, France the Netherlands and Sweden.
Once the results at individual voting stations have been posted, they have to be compiled regionally and sent to the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI).
There are three front-runners among the 21 candidates for the presidency.
Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary is Kabila's favoured candidate; Felix Tshisekedi, who now leads his late father Etienne's UDPS party; and another opposition leader, Martin Fayulu.
All three have already claimed the vote is going their way.
New Year's Eve passed off calmly in the capital Kinshasa, where the city's nightspots were open as normal.
Popular in Africa
-
Former Mozambique FinMin in SA custody pending extradition to US
-
S.African, Tanzanians among suspected jihadist leaders in Mozambique
-
SA arrests Mozambique's ex-finance minister for extradition to U.S.
-
Egypt mulls changing constitution to keep Sisi in power
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Zambia's president fires army chiefs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.