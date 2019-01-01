Western Cape welcomes 33 New Year babies
While many people were shouting 'Happy New Year!', a different kind of shout could be heard down the halls of Tygerberg Hospital as mothers were giving birth.
CAPE TOWN – The year 2019 is off to a blossoming start for more than two dozen Cape Town families as they welcome their new bundles of joy.
At least 33 babies have been born on 1 January in the Western Cape.
Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Fatima Chohan and Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the facility today.
They have been meeting some of the mothers of premature babies and those born on the first day of 2019.
One of them is Zintle Mtshaza who gave birth to her baby boy, Liqhawe, at 2:30 am this morning.
“I'm very happy! It's my first child as well..."
#NewYearBabies 33 babies were born in the Western Cape between midnight and 09:30 this morning. 19 boys & 14 girls. @MoniqueMortlock— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2019
They’re also giving these crocheted items, called “octopals” to premature babies. It aids in the healing process as it provides comfort for the infants. MM pic.twitter.com/OCUwT4ZNty— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2019
