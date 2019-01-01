Thai man guns down 6 family members, including kids at New Year party
The mass shooting took place 10 minutes after midnight as Sucheep Sornsung joined his wife's family to ring in the New Year in the southern province of Chumphon.
NEW YORK – A Thai man who felt slighted by his in-laws shot dead six family members including his two young children at a New Year's Eve party before turning the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.
The mass shooting took place 10 minutes after midnight as Sucheep Sornsung joined his wife's family to ring in the New Year in the southern province of Chumphon.
Sucheep was "heavily" drunk when he pulled out his pistol at the table in the beauty parlour where the party was being hosted in Phato district, police said.
"All of the victims were his family members including his nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter," Lieutenant Colonel Larp Kampapan of Phato police told AFP.
"They were shot either in the head or the torso... he was angry that as the son-in-law he was not being made welcome by his wife's family."
The gunman then turned the weapon on himself.
The other four victims were two men and two women aged between 47 and 71.
Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and petty personal disputes, romantic and business rivalries are often resolved with bullets.
Popular in World
-
Gone but not forgotten: Famous figures we lost in 2018
-
The news events that shaped 2018
-
WFP says Yemen food aid being stolen in Houthi-run areas
-
Trump softens Syria pullout schedule but claims 'hero' status
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
-
Thailand asks UK to extradite convicted former PM Yingluck
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.