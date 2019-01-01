Scores of Wupperthal residents left to pick up pieces following fire

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell, who visited the fire-stricken area on Monday, says most of the town has been destroyed.

CAPE TOWN – Scores of Wupperthal residents are spending their New Year’s Day picking up the pieces left in the wake of a fire that spread through the Cederberg town.

The cause of Sunday's blaze is not yet clear.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell, who visited the fire-stricken area on Monday, says most of the town has been destroyed.

“It’s round about 53 houses that have been destroyed; it’s the library, the town hall, the shoe factory, the hostel it’s been destroyed as well.

“So, it’s the church that still standing and a couple of houses. But it was quite a shock to our system.”

Bredell says residents are traumatised.

“It will take them a while to recover from this shock. In the meantime, as the government we’re busy restoring the water to the area, seeing how we can restore electricity, even if it means to get generators down there.

“And then also looking at the school that will open in two weeks’ time, how to deal with the hostel and schooling of the children.”