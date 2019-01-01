Popular Topics
Go

Rescuers search for survivors in deadly Indonesian landslide

Pouring rain, electricity cuts and rough roads are preventing heavy machinery from accessing the area in Sukabumi regency, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Members of an Indonesian search and rescue team carry the body of a victim, retrieved from a collapsed home, in a body bag in Rajabasa in Lampung province on 25 December 2018, three days after a tsunami - caused by activity at a volcano known as the "child" of Krakatoa - hit the west coast of Indonesia's Java island. Picture: AFP
Members of an Indonesian search and rescue team carry the body of a victim, retrieved from a collapsed home, in a body bag in Rajabasa in Lampung province on 25 December 2018, three days after a tsunami - caused by activity at a volcano known as the "child" of Krakatoa - hit the west coast of Indonesia's Java island. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JAKARTA – Rescuers are searching for survivors after a landslide triggered by heavy rain left at least two people dead and dozens missing in western Indonesia, an official said Tuesday.

The landslide occurred shortly before sunset on Monday in West Java province. Search and rescue teams have found two people dead and are scouring the area for at least 41 missing people according to the national disaster agency.

Pouring rain, electricity cuts and rough roads are preventing heavy machinery from accessing the area in Sukabumi regency, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

The search operation was halted overnight but continued Tuesday morning.

Three people have been injured in the disaster and 61 others evacuated from the area, Nugroho said.

Landslides are common in Indonesia, a vast tropical archipelago prone to natural disasters and torrential downpours.

More than 20 people died in October when flash floods and landslides hit several provinces on Sumatra island, western Indonesia.

In June 2016, nearly 50 people died when floods and landslides struck Banjarnegara regency, Central Java province.

