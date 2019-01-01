CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'

Dan Plato says the city's investigation shows that all beachgoers, regardless of racial group, were asked to leave.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato maintains that there was no racial discrimination in the Clifton beach incident in which beachgoers were asked to vacate 4th Beach.

Plato says the city's investigation shows that all beachgoers, regardless of racial group, were asked to leave.

He adds that the city will on Wednesday lay a complaint with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority against the private security company.

“Looking at the public outcry around the Clifton beach issue, I feel it’s appropriate for the City of Cape Town to ask PSIRA, the governing body over all private security entities in South Africa, just to give the situation a look.”

#ReclaimOurBeaches #Clifton4th CT Mayor Dan Plato is also present at the beach today and had this to say. SF pic.twitter.com/Hkzxv1Wxq1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2018

Faiez Jacobs, provincial secretary for African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape, has filed an intimidation charge against private security company, PA.

Jacobs was one of the beachgoers who was last week kicked off Clifton's 4th Beach by PPA.

The Bungalow Owners’ Association's Diane Boynton says it has never had any agreement with the private security company.

“The association has absolutely no interest or association with PPA. We’ve never, ever been in any discussion.”

However, Boynton says private property owners in the area have employed PPA to secure the safety of their residences.

Meanwhile, David Raad, owner of prominent Camps Bay business Cafe Caprice says that the Camps Bay Business Forum as an organisation hired the services of PPA.

And to his knowledge, nobody in their personal capacity has entered into a contract with the company.