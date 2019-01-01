Parliament rushes to complete outstanding work before term ends

This includes wrapping up its Gupta naturalisation inquiry to determine whether due process was followed in awarding citizenship to members of the controversial family to advance their state capture motives.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament will be pushing hard to complete it outstanding business before its term ends ahead of elections.

This includes wrapping up its Gupta naturalisation inquiry to determine whether due process was followed in awarding citizenship to members of the controversial family to advance their state capture motives.

The inquiry of the Home Affairs Committee stalled late last year, over an unavailable witness that is now being summoned to appear.

Ashu Chawla played an integral role in facilitating visas and permits for the Gupta family and their employees.

He was also an accused in the Estina Dairy farm matter but returned to India while out on bail.

With that case now withdrawn, it’s making it even harder for Parliament to get him to appear.

Home Affairs committee chairperson Hlomane Chauke said: “There’s no way that we can’t get accountability. We respect the fact that lawyers represent him, but the way these lawyers are treating us is not in the best of interests of the country and what we are trying to achieve.”

The former director-general Mkuseli Apleni is also still due to return to the committee to give further evidence.

Former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba resigned only a month after testifying before the inquiry, but Chauke says he could be asked to return once the committee has heard from Chawla.