Over 150 people killed on Western Cape roads so far this festive

Provincial Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa says the majority of people killed are pedestrians.

CAPE TOWN – More than 150 lives have been lost on Western Cape roads since the beginning of December.

Africa advises them to wear reflective clothing and to follow the rules of the road.

The main causes of accidents remain alcohol, cell phone usage, and fatigue.

Africa says he's shocked by the rate of fatalities this year compared with previous years.

“Most of these fatalities that we experienced was either people losing control of their vehicles and fatigue, which is one of the leading causes of accidents on our roads.

“People are taking on these long-distance trips and just don’t listen when advised to stop every 200 km or two hours.”

He warns speedsters that they will be arrested for endangering the lives of other road users.

“We had more than seven taxi drivers that were arrested on the N1 near Beaufort West on reckless and negligent driving. This past weekend, we had tested all vehicles for speed and over 900 drivers were charged for exceeding the speed limit.”