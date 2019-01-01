N3 Toll Concession expects traffic volumes to pick up

Roads were relatively quiet on Monday and on Sunday with just under 1,000 cars per hour passing through the Mooi River Plaza on the N3.

JOHANNESBURG – The N3 Toll Concession says traffic volumes are expected to increase this afternoon as many holidaymakers start to make their way home from getaway destinations.

The concession says motorists are asked to take caution on the roads as they embark on their journey's back.

Police are monitoring the roads on a 24-hour basis.

Roads were relatively quiet on Monday and on Sunday with just under 1,000 cars per hour passing through the Mooi River Plaza on the N3.

Spokesperson Praveen Sunderlall says, “We want to encourage motorists to make frequent stops at the service stations, have a rest and that will give you an opportunity not to end up sitting in the backlog for many hours.”