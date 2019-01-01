More heavy rainfalls set to continue throughout week
Spokesperson for the Weather Service Jacqueline Modika says residents must be vigilant.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says heavy rainfalls are expected in Gauteng for the rest of the week.
The province has been battered with heavy downpours since Sunday.
“For this whole week, it’s actually very favourable for rain for Gauteng. So, we’re having the same chance up until Thursday, but by Friday chances are it will be decreasing.
“However, Friday will still do have chances of 30% showers. So, I think Friday and Saturday will just be your normal thunderstorms.”
