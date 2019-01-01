Man (30) drowns at Blouberg Beach

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says Melkbosstrand emergency services responded to Blouberg Beach where lifeguards and members of the public had rescued a 30-year old male from the water.

CAPE TOWN - A 30-year-old man drowned at Blouberg Beach on Tuesday.

Rescue workers were unable to save him and he was declared dead on the beach.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says Melkbosstrand emergency services responded to Blouberg Beach where lifeguards and members of the public had rescued a 30-year old male from the water and CPR was in progress on arrival on scene.

“CPR was continued by paramedics, but sadly after all efforts were exhausted, he was declared deceased.:

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy was rescued in Strand, and in another incident, a 17-year-old was saved in Kleinmond.