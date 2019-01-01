Lana Del Rey: 'I plan to live like an Instagram baddie'

The 33-year-old musician has revealed her tongue-in-cheek plans for 2019 as she took to Twitter to share her New Year's resolution with her followers.

LOS ANGELES - Lana Del Rey has revealed her New Year's resolution is to live her life "like an Instagram baddie", including "Gummybear hair care" and spending the day in her pyjamas.

The 33-year-old musician has revealed her tongue-in-cheek plans for 2019 as she took to Twitter to share her New Year's resolution with her followers on the social media site.

She wrote: "his year my New Years resolution is to live more like an Instagram baddie/YouTube vlogger in my real life (sorry not planning on sharing) doing for own personal pleasure LOL (sic)"

The hitmaker then went on to list the kinds of things that vloggers "swear by", including air fryers, an Anastasia contour kit, and "thousand dollar glow ups including eyelash extensions".

Also on the list was Sriracha hot sauce and coffee, "Gummybear hair care", Insta pot, "personal trainers" and weekend getaways with her girls.

Rounding off the list was pyjama days and spray tan, while she also added: "Strengthen relationship with God obvs (sic)"

Meanwhile, Del Rey also took to her Instagram Live for a stream, and she told her fans that a new single could be released as earlier as next week.

She teased: "I think I'm putting a song out January 8th, but I'm not a thousand per cent on it. Maybe the 8th."

She confirmed that the new record is "completely finished", and revealed while its artwork has been shot already, she might change the cover.

The upcoming LP is called Norman F***ing Rockwell, and it will be the follow-up to Lana's 2017's album Lust For Life.

It has been an eventful year for the star, who cancelled a show in Israel over summer just days after defending her decision to perform there.

She wrote on social media at the time: "It's important to me to perform in both Palestine and Israel and treat all my fans equally ... therefore, I'm postponing my appearance at the Meteor Festival."