Lana Del Rey: 'I plan to live like an Instagram baddie'
The 33-year-old musician has revealed her tongue-in-cheek plans for 2019 as she took to Twitter to share her New Year's resolution with her followers.
LOS ANGELES - Lana Del Rey has revealed her New Year's resolution is to live her life "like an Instagram baddie", including "Gummybear hair care" and spending the day in her pyjamas.
The 33-year-old musician has revealed her tongue-in-cheek plans for 2019 as she took to Twitter to share her New Year's resolution with her followers on the social media site.
She wrote: "his year my New Years resolution is to live more like an Instagram baddie/YouTube vlogger in my real life (sorry not planning on sharing) doing for own personal pleasure LOL (sic)"
This year my New Years resolution is to live more like an Instagram baddie/YouTube vlogger in my real life (sorry not planning on sharing) doing for own personal pleasure LOL.— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 31, 2018
The hitmaker then went on to list the kinds of things that vloggers "swear by", including air fryers, an Anastasia contour kit, and "thousand dollar glow ups including eyelash extensions".
Also on the list was Sriracha hot sauce and coffee, "Gummybear hair care", Insta pot, "personal trainers" and weekend getaways with her girls.
Rounding off the list was pyjama days and spray tan, while she also added: "Strengthen relationship with God obvs (sic)"
Things that vloggers swear by:— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 31, 2018
1. Air fryers?
2. Anastasia contour kit
3. Thousand dollar glow ups including eyelash extensions
4. Serata hot sauce and coffee
5. Gummybear hair care
6. Insta pot
7. Personal trainers
8. Girl weekend getaways
9. Pajamas during day
10. Spray tan
11. Strengthen relationship with God obvs 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 31, 2018
Meanwhile, Del Rey also took to her Instagram Live for a stream, and she told her fans that a new single could be released as earlier as next week.
She teased: "I think I'm putting a song out January 8th, but I'm not a thousand per cent on it. Maybe the 8th."
She confirmed that the new record is "completely finished", and revealed while its artwork has been shot already, she might change the cover.
The upcoming LP is called Norman F***ing Rockwell, and it will be the follow-up to Lana's 2017's album Lust For Life.
It has been an eventful year for the star, who cancelled a show in Israel over summer just days after defending her decision to perform there.
She wrote on social media at the time: "It's important to me to perform in both Palestine and Israel and treat all my fans equally ... therefore, I'm postponing my appearance at the Meteor Festival."
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.