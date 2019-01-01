Joburg police investigate 2 separate cases of murder on New Year’s Eve
In Hillbrow, one man was shot dead outside a hotel last night, while another fell to his death from a six-story building.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg police say they are investigating two separate cases of murder that occurred on New Year’s Eve and opened an inquest docket after a man fell to his death in the city.
Another man was killed at a countdown concert in Newtown on New Year’s Eve.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says, “Outside the Sun 1 Hotel in but we don’t know the motive and case of murder was opened.
“So far, no one has been arrested. And there’s was one in Newtown who was found with a stabbed wound.”
