In official New Year message, Ramaphosa urges youth to register to vote
In his official new year message, Ramaphosa says we must raise our hands and participate actively in the country's transformation.
JOHANNESBURG – With just a few months to go before the country heads to the polls, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the youth to register to vote.
The president says each South African has the ability to make a meaningful difference.
“We urge all our people, particularly the youth, to register to vote and to exercise their responsibility as patriotic citizens of our great nation. In 2019, we must raise our hands, each one of us, in the spirit of Thuma Mina.”
Ramaphosa says the national effort will be needed in building on the progress made last year.
“We’ll need a huge national effort to build on the progress made in 2018 in restoring our country to a path of growth and progress.
“We’ll need to take extraordinary measures and work together to take some difficult decisions given the challenges that lie ahead.”
