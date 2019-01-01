Gauteng welcomes at least 65 New Year’s babies
Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele visited the Mamelodi hospital where three babies were born on New Year’s Day.
PRETORIA – Gauteng has welcomed at least 65 new babies on New Year’s Day.
Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele visited the Mamelodi hospital where three babies were born on New Year’s Day.
The minister was accompanied by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.
Ramokgopa says the number of babies born today in the province now stands at 65.
Cwele presented the babies with birth certificates and some goodies for the mothers.
While interacting with the mothers of the newborns, he asked for the whereabouts of the fathers of the babies.
“We are also encouraging the fathers to please join the mothers when they come and give birth."
The minister highlighted the importance of bringing documentation to the hospital on the day of birth, so that birth certificates could be issued as soon as possible.
Popular in Local
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
Western Cape N2 highway closed following fatal crash
-
Former Mozambique FinMin in SA custody pending extradition to US
-
More heavy rainfalls set to continue throughout week
-
[WATCH] Difficult decisions & renewal: Ramaphosa's New Year's message to SA
-
N3 Toll Concession expects traffic volumes to pick up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.