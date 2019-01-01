Popular Topics
Gauteng welcomes at least 65 New Year’s babies

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele visited the Mamelodi hospital where three babies were born on New Year’s Day.

Picture: Pixabay.com
38 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Gauteng has welcomed at least 65 new babies on New Year’s Day.

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele visited the Mamelodi hospital where three babies were born on New Year’s Day.

The minister was accompanied by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

Ramokgopa says the number of babies born today in the province now stands at 65.

Cwele presented the babies with birth certificates and some goodies for the mothers.

While interacting with the mothers of the newborns, he asked for the whereabouts of the fathers of the babies.

“We are also encouraging the fathers to please join the mothers when they come and give birth."

The minister highlighted the importance of bringing documentation to the hospital on the day of birth, so that birth certificates could be issued as soon as possible.

