Emfuleni municipality to offer food, blankets to displaced Sebokeng residents

JOHANNESBURG – The Emfuleni Municipality says it will give 13 families who have been displaced by floods in Sebokeng on Monday food and blankets.

The municipality says the affected areas include Evaton where roads were underwater and houses flooded.

More than 70 homes were damaged following heavy downpours.

Municipal officials who visited the area say some families would be temporarily housed at a nearby school.

The municipality's Stanley Gama says, “The school is open, everything is in order now, we’re only waiting for people to come in with beds as well. We’ll be providing them with blankets and also we’ll be providing them food temporarily.”