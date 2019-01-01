Driver injures 4 in anti-migrant attack: German police
Four people were injured, some of them seriously, said police, adding that they were of Afghan and Syrian origin.
BERLIN - A man injured four people in Germany after driving into a group celebrating the new year, in what the police described on Tuesday as an anti-migrant attack.
"The authorities think that this is a targeted attack, motivated by the driver's hostility to foreigners," said the Essen prosecutors office and Muenster police.
They also said they thought the 50-year-old suspect has mental health issues.
The man "clearly intended to kill foreigners," said North Rhine-Westphalia state interior minister Herbert Reul.
The incident took place a little after midnight in the town of Bottrop, about 12 kilometres north of Essen in Germany's west.
The driver first tried to run over a person, but they managed to get out of the way.
He then drove into a group setting off fireworks in the street, as many people do when celebrating the new year in Germany.
A little later, the driver attempted another attack in a town close to Essen, without managing to injure anyone.
He made "remarks hostile to foreigners" while being arrested by police, officials said.
There was a similar incident in Japan, where a man deliberately ploughed his car into crowds celebrating New Year's Eve along a famous Tokyo street, injuring nine people.
According to national broadcaster NHK, the man told police he was acting in "retribution for the death penalty" without giving more precise details.
