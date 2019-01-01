Chad to hold parliamentary election in first half of 2019: president
During a visit to Chad on 23 December, French President Emmanuel Macron promised funds to help the vote go ahead.
N'DJAMENA – Chad's President Idriss Deby said Monday that repeatedly postponed legislative and local elections in the central African state will be held in the first half of 2019.
It will be the poor, oil-rich state's first legislative elections since 2011. The vote had originally been scheduled for 2015, but due to delays, the sitting parliament's mandate was extended by constitutional law.
"The year 2019 will be marked by the holding of legislative and local elections," Deby, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1990, said in his New Year's address.
However, opposition leader Saleh Kebzabo said it was not up to the president to decide the date of the vote - that was the responsibility of the national election commission (CENI).
"Idriss Deby has also not spoken about constantly-violated freedoms or of a desire to improve electoral transparency," Kebzabo told AFP.
The president has requested 30 billion CFA francs (45.7 million euros, $52 million) from the international community to help pay for the elections.
During a visit to Chad on 23 December, French President Emmanuel Macron promised funds to help the vote go ahead.
The support of Chad's allies is "indispensable in this new electoral process, which requires significant financial and logistical resources," Deby said in his address.
He is hoping for an end to the country's financial crisis, which was caused mainly by the slide in the price of crude oil in 2014-2015.
"The coming year will be pivotal in the battle to structurally transform our economy," Deby added.
Despite its oil resources, the country's population is among the poorest in the world.
Popular in Africa
-
S.African, Tanzanians among suspected jihadist leaders in Mozambique
-
Markets stagger towards end of worst year since financial crisis
-
SA arrests Mozambique's ex-finance minister for extradition to U.S.
-
Zambia's president fires army chiefs
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
France to extradite African football chief to war crimes tribunal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.