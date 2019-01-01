Popular Topics
Cause of devastating Wupperthal fire under investigation

Mop-up operations are underway after the blaze gutted dozens of structures on Sunday.

The church was one of the buildings destroyed when a fire ripped through in Wupperthal, Cederberg. Picture: Supplied
The church was one of the buildings destroyed when a fire ripped through in Wupperthal, Cederberg. Picture: Supplied
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The cause of a devastating fire in the Cederberg town of Wupperthal is still under investigation.

Mop-up operations are underway after the blaze gutted dozens of structures on Sunday.

No injuries had been reported.

Wesley April is one of the scores of Wupperthal homeowners, who have been left to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire gutted his house.

The Kraaifontein resident spent the last few days at his family's holiday home and returned to Cape Town just hours before the blaze ripped through the Cederberg town destroying 53 homes, a community hall and a restaurant.

April says he'll always treasure his childhood memories of the house inherited from his grandfather.

He plans to build a new house on the plot in the future.

“Unfortunately there are some people who had their property insured and fortunately my property was insured.”

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell, who visited the disaster-stricken area on Monday says the devastation is shocking.

“People have lost everything. It’s most of the town, but the church is still standing and a couple of houses.”

