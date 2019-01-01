Popular Topics
Beaufort West reclamation plant to go online on Tuesday

Officials were forced to shut down the plant in the Karoo town last week for critical maintenance.

The reclamation plant in Beaufort West delivers around 1.8 million litres of drinkable water per day. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Beaufort West's water reclamation plant is expected to be online by on Tuesday morning.

Officials were forced to shut down the plant in the Karoo town last week for critical maintenance.

The plant had worked without maintenance for about two months and was at risk of failure if the service had not taken place.

The town of Beaufort West remains in the grips of a major water crisis with the main feeder dam empty and underground water sources rapidly running dry.

The water reclamation plant provides an estimated 20% of the town's drinking water.

Boreholes provide the rest of the water via town reservoirs, which are in total, currently 53% full.

However, several boreholes have already dried up, with remaining boreholes struggling to fill up the reservoirs due to ongoing demand.

Officials say tourists and travellers stopping in Beaufort West are putting further pressure on water resources.

NGO Gift of the Givers last week sent trucks loaded with bottled water to the Karoo town.

The group's Ali Sablay they will be motoring the situation very closely.

“We’ve sent almost close to 150,000 of drinkable water and then, thereafter, Gift of the Givers will be sending none portable water for the rest for the reservoir. We’ll be monitoring the situation very closely.”

Popular in Local

