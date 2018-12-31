Zim motorists could face stiff fines or jail for breaking traffic laws
The steep new fines were introduced during November’s budget, but it’s still unclear how traffic police will collect them.
HARARE - In Zimbabwe, hefty new traffic fines come into force on 1 January 2019, which will see motorists facing fines of up to R10,000 or a year in jail.
The fines cover things like overtaking on a double line or running a red traffic light.
These kinds of infringements will incur fines of up to R10,000 or a year in jail.
State media is reporting that the fines take effect from 1 January.
Until November 2017, traffic police were notorious for stopping motorists to impose spot fines for minor infringements.
But the fines were for a maximum of $20, and after 2017’s military takeover, most roadblocks were removed.
Last week parliamentarians said given that some of these new fines exceed the average Zimbabwean salary, the country’s jails could soon fill up with traffic offenders.
