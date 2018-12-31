Zim motorists could face stiff fines or jail for breaking traffic laws

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Zim motorists could face stiff fines or jail for breaking traffic laws

The steep new fines were introduced during November’s budget, but it’s still unclear how traffic police will collect them.

FILE: Zimbabweans in an overloaded taxi make their way to the National Sports Stadium in Harare for the inauguration of interim President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 24 November 2017. Picture: AFP
FILE: Zimbabweans in an overloaded taxi make their way to the National Sports Stadium in Harare for the inauguration of interim President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 24 November 2017. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

HARARE - In Zimbabwe, hefty new traffic fines come into force on 1 January 2019, which will see motorists facing fines of up to R10,000 or a year in jail.

The steep new fines were introduced during November’s budget, but it’s still unclear how traffic police will collect them.

The fines cover things like overtaking on a double line or running a red traffic light.

These kinds of infringements will incur fines of up to R10,000 or a year in jail.

State media is reporting that the fines take effect from 1 January.

Until November 2017, traffic police were notorious for stopping motorists to impose spot fines for minor infringements.

But the fines were for a maximum of $20, and after 2017’s military takeover, most roadblocks were removed.

Last week parliamentarians said given that some of these new fines exceed the average Zimbabwean salary, the country’s jails could soon fill up with traffic offenders.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA