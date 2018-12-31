Zambia's president fires army chiefs
Edgar Lungu did not give reasons for removing Lieutenant-General Paul Mihova but cautioned his successor, William Sikazwe, not to abuse the authority of the office and to respect the hierarchy.
LUSAKA - Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Monday sacked the army commander and his deputy, a rare firing of the top military brass in the country.
He did not give reasons for removing Lieutenant-General Paul Mihova but cautioned his successor, William Sikazwe, not to abuse the authority of the office and to respect the hierarchy.
"(The) Zambia army is renowned in Africa and beyond to have very disciplined officers and I expect you to continue maintaining that discipline," Lungu told the new army boss shortly after he swore him in.
"Remind the men and women in uniforms that discipline is about respecting the hierarchy of power.
"I don’t expect anybody to abuse that power of responsibility,” Lungu said during the ceremony broadcast on state radio.
Mihova was appointed head of the army in 2011 by the late president Michael Sata.
His deputy, Major-General Jackson Miti, was only recently appointed to the second most powerful position in the army.
President Lungu has been accused of cracking down on dissent since winning a contested election in 2016.
Popular in Africa
-
S.African, Tanzanians among suspected jihadist leaders in Mozambique
-
SA arrests Mozambique's ex-finance minister for extradition to U.S.
-
Clashes in Chad gold-rush region 'leave 30 dead'
-
France to extradite African football chief to war crimes tribunal
-
DRC opposition, ruling coalition both say they've won chaotic election
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.