Wupperthal residents grappling with losing homes to fire
As soon as Wesley April heard about the fire that broke out in the Cederberg town, April jumped back in his car and drove to Wupperthal only to find the home he inherited from his grandfather reduced to ashes.
CAPE TOWN - When Kraaifontein resident Wesley April started his journey back to Cape Town on Sunday, he was unaware it would be the last holiday he'd spend with his family at their Wupperthal home.
As soon as he heard about the fire that broke out in the Cederberg town, April jumped back in his car and drove to Wupperthal only to find the home he inherited from his grandfather reduced to ashes.
April says he’ll always treasure his childhood memories of that house.
“I’m still coming to terms with everything.”
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been established.
Local NGOs have appealed to the public to donate food, clothing, water and blankets which will be distributed among the residents who've lost their homes.
Meanwhile, provincial authorities say they're concerned about the safety of Wupperthal residents in the wake of a massive fire in the town.
The fire raged through the historic Cederberg town overnight, destroying dozens of homes, the local community hall and a restaurant.
Hundreds are homeless as a result.
Local government MEC Anton Bredell says the scale of the devastation is shocking.
“It’s a bit of a shock to the system because when you see the reports and you see the devastation is something else, people have lost everything, it’s most of the town. Around 53 houses have been destroyed. It’s basically the church that’s still standing and a few houses.”
#Wupperthal Moravian Reverend Martin Abrahams says 55 homes have been destroyed, along with the community hall, the school hostel, a restaurant, shopping centre & the parsonage of the church minister. MM Images; Supplied pic.twitter.com/Ox7kdfoQsa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2018
