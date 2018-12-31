Wupperthal fire destroys dozens of homes

Although the blaze has been extinguished, firefighters are still in the area in case of flare-ups.

CAPE TOWN - A church leader in Wupperthal in the Cederberg says a fire has wiped out dozens of homes in the small town.

Although the blaze has been extinguished, firefighters are still in the area in case of flare-ups.

It’s still unclear how the fire broke out.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Moravian Church minister Reverend Martin Abrahams says the extent of the damage is widespread: “We’ve lost a school hostel, which is supposed to house 220 children in two weeks’ time. We’ve also lost a community hall, along with a shopping complex and restaurant.”

#Wupperthal Moravian Reverend Martin Abrahams says 55 homes have been destroyed, along with the community hall, the school hostel, a restaurant, shopping centre & the parsonage of the church minister. MM Images; Supplied pic.twitter.com/Ox7kdfoQsa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)