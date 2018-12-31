Wupperthal fire destroys dozens of homes

-
Delft CPF vows to continue search for missing Linathi TitshalaLocal
-
Wupperthal fire destroys dozens of homesLocal
-
Police presence to increase on roads as festive season comes to endLocal
-
KZN boy (9) killed after being hit by carLocal
-
Gauteng Health Dept probing robbery reports at West Rand clinicsLocal
-
ANC's Faiez Jacobs wants City of CT to apologise for Clifton incidentPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Delft CPF vows to continue search for missing Linathi TitshalaLocal
-
Wupperthal fire destroys dozens of homesLocal
-
Police presence to increase on roads as festive season comes to endLocal
-
KZN boy (9) killed after being hit by carLocal
-
Gauteng Health Dept probing robbery reports at West Rand clinicsLocal
-
ANC's Faiez Jacobs wants City of CT to apologise for Clifton incidentPolitics
-
Kante strike gives Chelsea 1-0 win at Crystal PalaceSport
-
Man City bounce back to beat Saints and close on LiverpoolSport
-
Liverpool's Klopp avoids title talk despite Arsenal routSport
-
Firmino sparks five-goal Liverpool as leaders open nine-point gapSport
-
Murray, Nadal look for Brisbane bounce-back after injury-hit 2018Sport
-
'Obsessed' India mop up Australia tail, take 2-1 Test series leadSport
Popular Topics
-
Sofia Richie joins Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on vacationLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande cancels Vegas show due to ill healthLifestyle
-
Usher files for divorceLifestyle
-
Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with $14m giftLifestyle
-
Report: Dwayne Johnson paid $13m more than ‘Jungle Cruise’ co-star Emily BluntLifestyle
-
Forest Whitaker files for divorce from wife of 22 years Keisha NashLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie hints at political aspirationsLifestyle
-
Historic UK music retailer HMV collapses due to digital surgeBusiness
-
[WATCH] 'Home Alone' shockerLifestyle
-
Lennit Max leaves DA for ANCPolitics
-
City of CT launches full-scale investigation into Clifton Beach matterPolitics
-
EFF: 'We're calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off'Local
-
ANC reiterates call for City of Tshwane to be put under administrationPolitics
-
ANC WC says supports planned sit-in at Clifton beachLocal
-
#OccupyCiftonBeach: ANC WC denies claims of fuelling racial tensionPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] 5 reasons why South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equalityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Ebola is proving hard to beat in the DRCOpinion
-
[OPINION] Cheap oil is blocking progress on climate changeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Congo election shows flaws in Trump’s Africa strategyOpinion
-
[OPINION] Global warming raises risk of more severe droughts in Cape TownOpinion
-
[OPINION] Yemen peace efforts miss a critical factorOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Cyber attack hits US newspaper distributionWorld
-
Tesla names close Musk friend Larry Ellison to boardWorld
-
UK to spend over £100m on ferries to cope with no-deal BrexitWorld
-
Energy Dept says too early to tell if fuel prices will continue to dropLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer on positive trade dataBusiness
-
Historic UK music retailer HMV collapses due to digital surgeBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
Wupperthal fire destroys dozens of homes
Although the blaze has been extinguished, firefighters are still in the area in case of flare-ups.
CAPE TOWN - A church leader in Wupperthal in the Cederberg says a fire has wiped out dozens of homes in the small town.
Although the blaze has been extinguished, firefighters are still in the area in case of flare-ups.
It’s still unclear how the fire broke out.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
Moravian Church minister Reverend Martin Abrahams says the extent of the damage is widespread: “We’ve lost a school hostel, which is supposed to house 220 children in two weeks’ time. We’ve also lost a community hall, along with a shopping complex and restaurant.”
#Wupperthal Moravian Reverend Martin Abrahams says 55 homes have been destroyed, along with the community hall, the school hostel, a restaurant, shopping centre & the parsonage of the church minister. MM Images; Supplied pic.twitter.com/Ox7kdfoQsa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
EFF: 'We're calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off'12 hours ago
-
City of CT launches full-scale investigation into Clifton Beach matter2 hours ago
-
Lennit Max leaves DA for ANCone hour ago
-
ANC's Faiez Jacobs wants City of CT to apologise for Clifton incidentone hour ago
-
SA paramedic killed in UAE helicopter crash - familyone hour ago
-
N3 north after Tugela Plaza closed due to serious accident14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.